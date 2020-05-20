WATCH LIVE: House committee meets to discuss inmate releases due to COVID-19

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The Hawaii State House Committee on Public Safety, Veterans & Military Affairs will hold a briefing on inmate releases in response to the COVID-19 crisis starting at 1:30 p.m. today.
Individuals expected to provide testimony include:
>> Judge Dan Foley
>> State Attorney General Clare Connors
>> Public defender James Tabe
>> County prosecutors
>> Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Victim Witness Kokua Services director Dennis Dunn
The hearing will be closed to the public and media due to COVID-19, but can be watched live above. No public testimony will be accepted.
Having trouble accessing the video? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.