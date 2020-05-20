WATCH LIVE: House committee meets to discuss inmate releases due to COVID-19

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State House Committee on Public Safety, Veterans & Military Affairs will hold a briefing on inmate releases in response to the COVID-19 crisis starting at 1:30 p.m. today.

Individuals expected to provide testimony include:

>> Judge Dan Foley

>> State Attorney General Clare Connors

>> Public defender James Tabe

>> County prosecutors

>> Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Victim Witness Kokua Services director Dennis Dunn

The hearing will be closed to the public and media due to COVID-19, but can be watched live above. No public testimony will be accepted.

Having trouble accessing the video? Click here to watch via ‘Olelo.