Ferd Lewis: UH’s swimming and diving teams raise the bar in the pool and the classroom

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams celebrated in the pool after sweeping the team titles at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.

  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS University of Hawaii senior Katrina Sudweeks congratulated a teammate after a race at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming and Diving Championships in Los Angeles in February. The team captain helped the Rainbow Wahine win a fourth straight conference title while earning dual degrees.

The exhausting 18-to-20 hour per week training regimen includes swimming from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., weights from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and swimming again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Read more

