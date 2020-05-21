33-year-old man stabbed in chest, in serious condition

A 33-year-old man at Leahi Beach Park near Diamond Head was stabbed in the chest this afternoon.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the stabbing took place around 2:30 p.m. Paramedics transported him to a trauma center in serious condition.
