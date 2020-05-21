Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs order allowing dining in restaurants and in-person church services

Oahu restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining on June 5 and churches will be able to resume in-person services with restrictions on Saturday under a new emergency order signed by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The restaurant and church guidelines were approved by Gov. David Ige after the mayor submitted proposals for the reopening of what are considered medium-risk businesses. The proposed dates for other businesses wasn’t immediately released.

Restaurants must adhere to social distancing rules with group dining limited to 10 people and seating arranged with six feet of separation between groups. Customers and employees that interact with them must wear face coverings. Cooks and kitchen staff that do not interact with the public are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged to do so. Diners can remove their masks only while seated.

Other new requirements include cleaning tables, chairs and menus after each use and sanitizing high-touch areas such as door knobs and restrooms hourly.

The guidelines also allow for an outdoor pilot dining program at certain restaurants that abut city properties, including certain sidewalks. The city said an application and temporary permit form will be released soon.

Self-service buffets and drink stations are prohibited, and bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

For churches that reopen on May 23, congregation members must maintain a six-foot distance, with the exception of members of the same household.

Church organizers are encouraged to limit the number of people attending services to ensure social distancing, and develop plans for the use of face coverings, sanitation, personal hygiene and safeguards for higher-risk populations.