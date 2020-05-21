Kihei man, 72, dies after pedestrian accident in April

A 72-year-old Kihei man who sustained critical injuries in an April crash after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway in Maui has died.

The pedestrian, identified as Billy Joe Theus, died Tuesday at a hospital on Oahu, according to Maui police.

The deadly collision occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on April 17.

Police said a 2011 Kia Optima driven by a 19-year-old Wailuku woman was traveling south on Maui Veterans Highway toward Kihei when the vehicle and the pedestrian collided.

Police said the pedestrian, later identified as Theus, was dressed in dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk when he crossed the highway.

Theus was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center and medevaced to a hospital on Oahu where he died Tuesday.

Police said the Kia driver and a 22-year-old male passenger from Kahului did not sustain any injuries.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality in Maui County compared to nine at the same time last year.