Maui police investigating second-degree murder case in Lahaina

Maui police are investigating a second-degree murder case in Lahaina after finding an unresponsive male on the side of the road.

Just before 7 a.m. today, Lahaina patrol officers were dispatched to 535 Wainee St. after receiving reports that a man was assaulted and bleeding. When police arrived, they found no signs of life and observed injuries to his face and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The roadway between Wainee Street at Luakini Street was closed for investigation.

The Maui Police Department is asking anyone with information in the ongoing investigation to call (808) 244-6400. For emergencies, call 911.