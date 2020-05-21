Online graduation ceremony to honor all Pacific Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Graduation is no easy feat, especially for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, said Ian Tapu, a 2020 University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law graduate.

Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders trail behind whites with 23.3% graduating with a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to 35.8% of whites; and 6.9% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders receiving a graduate degree compared to 13.8% of whites, the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health Report said.

So Tapu is holding an online graduation ceremony to celebrate all Pacific Islanders including Micronesian, Melanesian and Polynesian students graduating from high school, college and graduate school.

Due to traditional graduation ceremonies being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the requisite social distancing, Tapu reached out to friends across the country and, with their help, organized the first ever Pasifika Commencement Ceremony.

“We’re never sure if this is going to be the last graduation for some of them, so we wanted it to be the best and most celebratory way as possible,” he said.

From the time he was a young boy, Tapu’s grandfather, a farmer from Samoa, gave him two options: Become a doctor or a lawyer. But when he expressed a desire to attend an Ivy League school, his high school counselor told him to aim for community college or the University of Hawaii.

Tapu beat the odds, fulfilling his grandfather’s desire to bring a level of respect to the family that comes with education.

Unfortunately his grandfather died right after he graduated from Kahuku High School. His stepdad died at the end of his sophomore year at Dartmouth College. And his grandmother died during his second year of law school.

“It’s an even bigger blow to not have him here with me,” Tapu said of his grandfather. “This was his goal.”

Friday is the deadline for grads to register. Everyone can watch the ceremony, which will be streamed May 29 on Facebook.

Registrants can opt to share a short essay about their stories, any obstacles they’ve overcome and a few will be selected to speak.

A commencement booklet will be created with the speakers’ bios, pictures of the graduates, the village or islands they represent, and their schools.

Included in the lineup of commencement speakers is UH law school Native Hawaiian law program director Kapua Sproat and Kahuku High School senior class president Lela Tonga, who is graduating today with honors, and will perform with her family’s singing group, the Tonga Sisters.

Registrants include Pacific Islanders at the University of Montana, University of California at Berkeley, Stanford University, and graduates in Guam, American Samoa and Saipan.

TO REGISTER

>> Go to bit.ly/honorpasifika or email tapu@hawaii.edu

TO VIEW THE CEREMONY

>> Go to the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans’ Facebook page. www.facebook.com/nationalcouncilofasianpacificamericans