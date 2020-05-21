Photo: Virtual Prayers

VIRTUAL PRAYERS: Ryoki Ono, head priest at Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo, performed a livestream prayer in early May during a 10-day trial of an “online shrine” visiting program that allowed the public to join rituals from their homes. The shrine accepted prayer messages from worshippers, which were each printed on a virtual wooden tablet and offered to Shinto gods as a way to fend off evil spirits as well as the coronavirus.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.