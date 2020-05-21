Owen Hulland leaving Hawaii to go pro

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Owen Hulland, a 7-foot post player, is leaving the University of Hawaii basketball team to pursue a professional career in his native Australia. Read more

Owen Hulland, a 7-foot post player, is leaving the University of Hawaii basketball team to pursue a professional career in his native Australia.

“After the season came to an abrupt end because of the COVID, it gave me a little time to think about my future and stuff,” said Hulland, who was a sophomore this past season. “I’ve been thinking about it for a little bit. I’m at an age now where I think I have a really good shot (at a pro career). I wanted to start the process and pursue that way.”

UH coach Eran Ganot said: “We want to thank Owen for his time here. We wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors, and we will support him in this transition. … And I’ll continue to be excited about the team we have coming back.”

Two years ago, the Rainbow Warriors super-sized the front court, signing three 7-foot players — Hulland, Mate Colina and Dawson Carper. After two seasons, Carper is transferring to Missouri State. Bernardo da Silva had an impactful first season with the ’Bows in 2019-20 and will return as a sophomore. The ’Bows now have one available scholarship for the 2020 recruiting class.

Hulland, who was born and reared in Adelaide, Australia, was hampered by foot injuries that limited him to eight games as a freshman in 2018-19 and 10 this past season. “It was unfortunate,” Hulland said. “Two seasons in a row, it was the same thing, and I ended up having surgery. It kind of sucked.”

But Hulland displayed his marksmanship when he was healthy. He scored 14 points in 17 minutes against UCLA in December 2018. After missing the first 17 games of the past season, he hit back-to-back 3s in his return against UC Santa Barbara.

Hulland said his wish is to join a team in Australia’s National Basketball League. “There’s no draft,” Hulland said. “You talk to an agent, and pretty much sort out what you want to do, and what teams are interested. … For me, right now, I want to start in Australia. That would be ideal for me. The league’s an up-and-coming league. It has some really good talent. A lot of people come through the league and go to the NBA. I think it’s quite a strong league, and I think it’ll be good for my personal development.”

Hulland also plans to enroll in a university in Australia to pursue a degree in exercise and sports science.

Hulland said he enjoyed his two years in Hawaii, making his departure a difficult decision.

“I want to thank all my friends and fans out there,” Hulland said. “They showed me non-stop support. I appreciate it. I’ll never forget the experience I had.”