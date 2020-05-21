comscore Owen Hulland leaving Hawaii to go pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Owen Hulland leaving Hawaii to go pro

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Owen Hulland, a 7-foot post player, is leaving the University of Hawaii basketball team to pursue a professional career in his native Australia. Read more

