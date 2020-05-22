HFD responding to brush fire in Waikele

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Waikele area.
Police said they got a call at 5:20 p.m. from the Honolulu Fire Department to assist with traffic control in the areas of Kanawao and Laukea streets.
Updates will be forthcoming.
Residents in Kunia and Waipahu reported seeing smoke.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.