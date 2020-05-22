Section of Diamond Head Road to be closed weekdays for pavement repairs

A section of Diamond Head Road is scheduled for pavement repairs starting Tuesday, according to city officials.

The repairs will take place between 22nd and Kahala avenues, starting Tuesday morning. The section will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

All traffic, including buses will be temporarily detoured around this portion of Diamond Head Road during construction work hours, and only local area traffic will be allowed. Refuse and postal service will not be affected.

Weather and conditions permitting, work is anticipated to be completed by June 19. No road construction work is scheduled for King Kamehameha Day on June 11.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Special duty police officers will assist with traffic control.

Questions can be directed to the city Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.