Oregon man, 20, and Washington state man, 19, arrested in Waikiki for allegedly violating state’s travel quarantine mandate

Special agents arrested a 20-year-old Oregon man and a 19-year-old Washington state man on Friday afternoon in Waikiki for allegedly violating the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate for travelers, the state Attorney General’s Office reported today.

Social media posts lead to the arrests of Artyon Zhiryada of Happy Valley, Ore., and Dan Vlasenko of Vancouver, Wash., as they were leaving a condominium on Lewers Street.

Both arrived in Honolulu on May 16 and indicated they were staying at a friend’s condominium, according to the news release. They allegedly immediately broke the quarantine rule and “showed off their escapades by posting their adventures on social media sites as they traveled to various locations around Honolulu.”

Zhiryada also faces an additional charge of cruelty to animals for allegedly posting a video showing himself shooting a feral chicken with a spear gun in a Waikiki parking lot.

Investigators booked and charged both men for violating the 14-day quarantine mandate. Zhiryada’s bail was set at $4,500 and Vlasenko’s bail was set at $4,000. They were unable to post bail at this time.

Meanwhile, Hawaii visitor arrivals continue to climb as state officials warned visitors and residents to keep their guard up over the Memorial Day weekend. Incoming visitors on Thursday rose to their highest count since Hawaii started tourism lockdowns.

Attorney General Clare Connors thanked the public for their assistance in reporting the social media postings to her office.

“Our special agents have arrested 15 quarantine violators in recent weeks and county police departments have arrested additional suspects,” Connors said in a statement. “Once again, we must warn residents who return, and visitors who come to Hawai‘i, that they will face consequences for violating our COVID-19 emergency rules. Please do the right thing and if you cannot abide by the 14-day quarantine, postpone your trip to the Aloha State until the quarantine ends, for your own safety and the safety of everyone else.”

A 51-year-old California woman was arrested Friday at her son’s Hawaii Kai condominium building for allegedly breaking the quarantine order. A Colorado woman in Maui who also broke the state’s mandate has volunteered to return home.

Anyone wishing to report violations can call 911 and ask for police or call the Department of the Attorney General at 586-1240 during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday).