Letters: Hawaii needs strong leader; Align our tourism with Australia; Trump’s use of drug sets bad example

Hawaii needs strong leader for the future

I suppose no one can say they didn’t know what we voted for when we last elected David Ige — the man best known for saying the reason he didn’t notify all of us that we weren’t going to die in a nuclear inferno is because he lost his Twitter password.

His lack of foresight and planning is on full display yet again. According to our forgetful leader, it’s not safe to assume we’ll be open to tourists in late August.

He’s had almost three months to come up with a plan to bring tourists into the state while minimizing risk of infection. We have no other real industry here.

How will we all earn a living? If you don’t directly work in the tourism industry, you surely work in industries that ultimately rely on tourist dollars coming into the state.

We have a low infection rate. We can bring tourists in with limited risk. COVID-19 isn’t going away. We need a leader who can make this work in our new world.

Michael Ronald

Hawaii Kai

Align our tourism with Australia, New Zealand

The word is social bubble.

New Zealand and Australia are feeling confident enough to go from their two separated island bubbles to one large bubble.

That is good and should work fine. Hawaii is another island bubble that could join New Zealand and Australia.

It is winter Down Under. Hawaiian Airlines could provide transportation for the anticipated demand after extended self-quarantining.

I approached several politicians with this idea, but creative thinking apparently is not a job requirement.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

Trump’s use of drug sets a bad example

President Donald Trump is setting a horrible example (“My ‘decision to make’: Trump defends criticized use of malaria drug,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 19).

What he does about his own health is his private business. Yet he claims he trusts the scientists who are experts on the coronavirus and goes against their advice, announcing it to the public.

His followers, who believe his every word, likely will follow his bad example and could suffer from this.

John Campbell

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter