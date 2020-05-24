Diver, 37, drowns in Kaaawa area

A 37-year-old man who went diving in the Kaaawa area drowned Saturday morning after being overwhelmed by strong currents.
The Honolulu Police Department reported the incident taking place around 8:30 a.m., when the man failed to return to shore.
The Honolulu Fire Department located him off shore and tried but failed to revive him.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.