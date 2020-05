Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With summer on its way, the Hawai‘i Nature Center is providing an excellent opportunity for kids to get out of the house after weeks of distance learning and explore the outdoors.

The center’s weeklong Nature Adventure Camps, held on Oahu and Maui throughout the summer beginning June 1, provide the perfect balance between summer fun and educational activities.

The adventure camps — designed for kids ages 6 to 11 — focus on tech-free, engaging activities including hikes, nature-related games and crafts. Kids will also learn about native plants and animals.

Different themes for the weeklong camps include “Amazing Ahupua‘a: Lessons From the Past,” “Sensorama: Rediscovering Our Senses in Nature” and “Nurturing Our Natives.”

“We’re excited to welcome the community back and provide a good outlet for kids to get outside in a safe and healthy environment,” said Todd Cullison, executive director of the Hawai‘i Nature Center.

Spots are still available, but there is limited space in order to allow for the camps to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social-distancing and other protocols. While education and fun are still on the agenda, the center will add safety measures including the use of masks, hand-washing stations, smaller groups of kids and no off-site field trips. Pick-up and drop-off for keiki will be curbside only.

Registration is available on the center’s website up until the Wednesday before the camps begin on Oahu and Maui.

—

HAWAI‘I NATURE CENTER’S ADVENTURE CAMPS

>> Where: Makiki Valley in Honolulu; Iao Valley in Wailuku, Maui

>> When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, check website for starting dates

>> Cost: Weeklong camps are $325 and $400, depending on location.