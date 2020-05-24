Now Read This: ‘The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,’ ‘Crown of Coral and Pearl’

“The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise”

By Dan Gemeinhart

Twelve-year-old Coyote and her father rush to Poplar Springs, Wash., in their old-school bus to save a memory box buried in a park that will soon be demolished. Ages 9-12.

“Crown of Coral and Pearl”

By Mara Rutherford

For generations, the princes of Ilara have married the most beautiful maidens from the ocean village of Varenia. Every girl longs to be chosen as the next princess, the cost of becoming royalty is higher than any of them could ever imagine. Ages 13 and up.