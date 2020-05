Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing, according to a news release Saturday.

Police said a friend of Melissa E. Murdock, who lives “mostly in Kona,” reported that she has not been seen in Kona since Feb. 10.

She is known to venture around the island, police said. She sometimes calls herself Diah or Melissa Molina.

She is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a medium complexion and wavy, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at 326-4646, ext. 262 or email him at Aron.Tomota@hawaiicounty.gov.