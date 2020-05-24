Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Expect gas prices to start rising as economy opens

For the second consecutive week, average gas prices in Hawaii remained relatively flat, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Kahului’s average price for regular was $3.43 a gallon Thursday, which is 2 cents higher than the previous week, 12 cents lower than a month ago and 40 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

That compares with $2.99 per gallon in Honolulu, $3.45 in Hilo and $3.53 in Lihue.

“While still much lower than this time last year, we expect prices to increase gradually as the economy gradually opens,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

Scientists to study Molokini without tourists

The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down tourism is providing marine researchers a rare opportunity to study how human activity affects the Molokini Marine Life Conservation District.

Russell Sparks, an aquatic biologist with the state’s Division of Aquatic Resources on Maui, is leading a small team of scientists with expertise in animal tracking, underwater survey methods, wildlife ecology and past Molokini research experience. They include Kevin Weng of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science; Alan Friedlander of the National Geographic Society and director of the Fisheries Ecology Research Lab at the University of Hawaii; and Whitney Goodell, a National Geographic Fellow and marine ecologist with the UH Fisheries Ecology Research Lab.

The scientists will work at Molokini this month and next to conduct diver surveys of fishes and other wildlife, installing a network of tracking receivers and tagging animals with telemetry devices, according to the nonprofit Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. Vessel activity will be counted using a time-lapse camera. The work will build on previous studies by Friedlander’s lab and offers a unique opportunity to compare current conditions with a robust, existing base line.

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is raising funds for the research and has set up a “Molokini During Covid 19” GoFundMe page that as of Thursday had raised $3,350 of its $4,000 goal.

Made in Maui vendor applications due this week

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is reminding local businesses interested in participating as a product or food truck vendor in the Seventh Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival that the deadline for applications is Friday.

This year’s event will be held Nov. 6-7 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the county Office of Economic Development. Last year over 9,200 people attended, with vendors reporting $650,799 in total product sales, over 323 new wholesale accounts/orders closed and over 257 new wholesale leads and prospects developed.

For details and to download applications, go to madeinmauicountyfestival.com.

STAY INFORMED

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held only online via BlueJeans.com. To watch or provide video testimony, enter meeting ID. County Council meetings also can be seen live on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.us/agendas.

>> Maui County Council convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday for public hearing on county’s operating and capital program budgets for fiscal year starting July 1, issuance of $70.3 million in general obligation bonds and other matters. (Meeting ID: 295 235 670)

>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday for public hearings and action on Jacob Troy Williams’ request for state Land Use Commission special permit to operate Hana Harvest, a one-bedroom short-term rental home, in an agricultural district at 800 Hana Highway; Gregory Koch’s request for an LUC special permit to operate Hana Panoramic Retreat, a two-bedroom, short-term rental home, in an agricultural district at 630 Kapia Road; county Planning Director Michele Chouteau McLean’s submittal of a community plan amendment and zoning change to public/quasi-public for the Jewish Congregation of Maui property at 634 Alulike St., Kihei, which is already in use for religious services; and Evan Ryan’s request for a county special use permit to operate Pono Grown Farm School, an agriculture education and event facility in the agricultural district at 677 Olinda Road. (Meeting ID: 319 312 279)

>> Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization meets 9 a.m. Friday to discuss public support for visitor management and options for a car-free or car-light visitor experience on Maui, and other matters. (Meeting ID: 321 720 604; or call 888-749-9073)