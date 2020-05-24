Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 24, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
While on a tour in Israel in June, Edie Witte was surprised to find a reminder of home in the bus company’s name. She said, “Seeing the logo
every day brought fond thoughts of aloha.” Photo by Mary Scimeca.
Geri Ichimura, Gwen Mau and Joyce Kotake-Seo stopped at a Christmas market in Germany in November. They found a stand called Hawaii Fruchte (Fruit) selling confections. Photo by Warren Mau.
Paul Shigenaga and Sadie Minakami discovered the Aloha Table Waikiki restaurant, which advertised a Hawaiian pancake on its menu, while walking along the Meguro River in the Nakameguro district of Tokyo in November. Photo by Lynne Nagatoshi.
While visiting Singapore in November, Stacy Morikawa-Chun spotted Aloha Poke inside the City Walk at the City Hall train station near the Raffles Hotel. Photo by Lloyd Chun.
While in Bangkok with Kamehameha Schools Class of 1970, Linda Nishimura and Kapena Kim came across this sign on a street post in November. Photo by
Nani Ah Yat.
Francis Wong discovered a take-out place that offered a variety of poke on its menu in the Westfield World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan, N.Y. There was also an old, custom Hawaii license plate that read “Live Aloha” among the decor. Photo by Joy Graham.
On a short trip to
Tokyo in
November, Collette Jeremiah spotted some aloha spirit on a jacket at Ameyoko Market in the Taito Ward. Photo by Jay Jeremiah.