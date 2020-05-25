Man arrested in Waianae after punching 70-year-old in shoplifting attempt

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly shoplifted merchandise from a store in Waianae and punched a 70-year-old man who attempted to stop him.

Police said the victim confronted the suspect at about 2:05 p.m. Sunday and attempted to recover the shoplifted items from him when the suspect punched the victim. The culprit then fled on foot.

Police said responding patrol officers captured the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery. Officers also arrested him for an outstanding traffic warrant.

Police said the victim declined treatment at the scene.

Officers recovered the stolen merchandise.