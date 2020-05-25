University of Hawaii makes SAT, ACT optional for Fall 2021 applicants

SAT and ACT scores will be optional for students applying to enter the University of Hawaii as freshmen in the fall 2021 semester, given the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

The College Board canceled SAT exams that were scheduled in May and June, when many high school juniors normally take the test. Applicants to UH-Manoa may still submit standardized test scores if they want. The exemption applies only to undergraduates applying for the 2021-22 academic year.

“These are unprecedented times and we at UH-Manoa want to do what we can to help,” Roxie Shabazz, assistant chancellor for enrollment management and director of admissions. “We’ve all been impacted one way or another by COVID-19. By offering this option, we are confident that for fall 2021, we will still attract an applicant pool of students that will thrive academically at UH-Manoa.”

UH community colleges do not require standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT, and UH-Hilo and UH-West Oahu don’t rely on those exams as a major criteria for admission.

For more information visit the UH Manoa admissions website.