400 Hawaii National Guard troops coming off coronavirus duty

The number of Hawaii National Guard troops on federal active duty for the coronavirus pandemic will drop early next week from 1,200 to 800 as part of a Pentagon “right-sizing” and “hard stop” planned June 24 for the deployment of almost 46,000 citizen soldiers nationwide, officials said.

Nearly 80 members of Congress — including U.S. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii — signed onto a May 20 letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper noting a previous extension of the federal National Guard duty.

“By now nearly every state, territory and the District of Columbia has federally funded soldiers and airmen in the fight against COVID-19,” the letter states. “Unfortunately, however, the (Defense Department’s) extension runs only until June 24, 2020. We urge you to consult with our governors and extend the (federal) authorizations for the duration of the president’s emergency and disaster declarations.”

Gov. David Ige’s office sent a letter to President Donald Trump almost a month ago requesting an extension of what’s known as “Title 32” federal duty for the Hawaii National Guard through July 31.

“We have not yet received a response,” Ige’s office said today.

The governor’s office said the extension “is necessary in order for the Hawaii National Guard to continue providing critical support, including airport and community screenings, and to work in a variety of functions to support and protect our citizens.”

Nationwide, the Pentagon is asking all National Guard units on federal coronavirus duty to drop by a certain percentage ahead of the planned June 24 end date.

The Hawaii National Guard will be taking some soldiers off federal active duty across all the islands, said spokesman Jeff Hickman.

If lawmakers don’t convince the Trump administration to continue the National Guard federal duty at its current level, June 10 might be the last day of the Hawaii COVID-19 mission because the troops need to be medically screened for the virus and some may need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Another 125 members of Congress joined in a letter Friday to Trump, Esper and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency saying the National Guard “has been critical in executing the nation’s pandemic response efforts.”

The letter, with participation by Case and fellow U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, all Hawaii Democrats, asks that you “consider keeping all National Guard service members supporting the COVID-19 mission on (federal) status rather than transitioning to state active duty orders regardless of future FEMA reimbursement.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, meanwhile, is a co-sponsor with fellow Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois on the National Guard COVID-19 Response Stability Act.

The legislation would extend Title 32 authority for all troops activated in response to the crisis until the end of the public health emergency.

“By doing so, the federal government would continue covering 100 percent of the costs of this activation,” Duckworth said in a release.

Some Hawaii Guard soldiers were mobilized on state active duty, which differs from federal duty, in late March. The majority of the 1,200 soldiers went on Title 32 federal duty, pay and benefits — while still reporting to the governor — on April 3, and the remainder followed within several weeks.

Title 32 allows a governor to order Guard members to report for operational homeland defense duties with the approval of the president or secretary of defense, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

News organization Politico noted the White House issued a 24-day extension to June 24 for the federal service — terminating the deployment mid-week and one day shy of a 90-day threshold for some Guard soldiers to accrue educational and retirement credit.

“It seemed kind of weird to me,” retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association of the United States, told the publication. “It’s a Wednesday. And it also coincides with 89 days of deployment for any soldiers who went on federal status at the beginning. I was getting all kind of calls about it and I said, ‘It’s probably just a coincidence.’ But in the back of my mind, I know better. They’re screwing the National Guard members out of the status they should have.”

The later federal call-up of Hawaii National Guard personnel puts them a bit farther from the 90-day service threshold.

Nearly 46,000 Guard personnel are serving on coronavirus-related missions. About 85% are on federal orders.

“Guardsmen have accounted for more than 75% of the direct military response for the pandemic and have been involved in testing, food distribution, building temporary medical facilities and more,” the National Guard advocacy group said.

Lawmakers around the country have asked for an extension of National Guard services. However, the National Conference of State Legislators said the tab can run as much as $9 million per month per 1,000 troops mobilized.

Without federal Title 32 authority, many states will decline to extend Guard deployments under state active duty due to a lack of available funding, the National Guard Association said.

The Hawaii National Guard said its soldiers and airmen have performed coronavirus-related missions including:

>> Provided security and traffic control assistance for food drive and distributions on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island.

>> Supported the Department of Health with medical aid and medical swabbing tests on Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui.

>> Supported the Department of Transportation with security and temperature and symptoms screening of airport passengers. Over 9,000 screened as of May 6.

>> Provided logistical warehouse support involving 150,000 KN95 masks for Hawaii island.

>> Conducted bus stop disinfections on Maui.

>> Assisted Kauai police with beach patrols.

>> Constructed 15 micro shelters and platforms for Maui District Health.

>> Provided security for Department of Labor and Industrial Relations for unemployment offices in all counties.

>> Assisted county police departments with roving checkpoints and traffic control.

>> Transported beds and medical equipment on Hawaii island.

>> Provided logistical support at Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management for inventory and distribution of the Strategic National Stockpile and personal protective equipment.