Hawaii public libraries offer ‘takeout’ service

Most of Hawaii’s public libraries began offering takeout service today, allowing patrons to set up an appointment to pick up items that are on hold at their local branch.

The new service is offered at 47 of the 51 public libraries statewide. It is not available at the main Hawaii State Library branch on King Street or at the Liliha, McCully and Pearl City branches.

To borrow a book or DVD, go to the Hawaii State Public Library System’s online catalog and place a hold on the item you want to borrow, or call your library branch to ask to place a hold on it.

Once you are informed that the item is ready for pickup, schedule a time online at picktime.com/hspls. Patrons who had items on hold when the libraries closed due to the coronavirus pandemic may schedule a pickup the same way.

“Although our buildings remain closed to the public for now, we are excited to offer Library Take Out as a convenient and safe way to access library books and materials,” the library system announced in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to phase in our library services for the community.”

Most bookdrops are also back in service. Patrons may return materials that way, except at the Liliha, McCully, and Pearl City branches, which are under repair.

For health reasons, returned items will be put in quarantine for at least four days before they are checked in. It may take a few days for library accounts to reflect the return. No fines will be assessed during that period. The library system has also waived fines assessed from Feb. 26.

No book donations are being accepted at any branches.

Online resources, from e-books to magazines to movies, are available at librarieshawaii.org with your library card, and you can sign up online for a library card.

For information about library accounts and more, call (808) 586-3500 on Oahu, or toll-free (800) 390-3611 for other islands, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visit librarieshawaii.org.