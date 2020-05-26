Nordstrom to reopen Thursday at Ala Moana Center

Nordstrom Inc. announced today that its store at Ala Moana Center will reopen Thursday.

“We are excited to bring our employees back to work and look forward to welcoming customers in our doors so we can continue serving them in our stores,” said Nordstrom spokeswoman Karin Mukopf in an email. “Our stores have always been, and continue to be, a core part of our business.”

Nordstrom, the upscale, Seattle-based chain which operates more than 370 stores in 40 states, including 116 department stores, said it was taking a “phased, market-by-market approach” to reopening its stores.

Nordstrom temporarily closed all its stores in mid-March, including the one at Ala Moana to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities is our priority,” said Nordstrom. “We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those.”

Nordstrom said it was only opening stores where it is allowed by state and local governments, as well as where it is prepared with the proper safety measures and protocols, and has confidence it can ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom announced plans to permanently close 16 full-line stores as well as its three Jeffrey specialty stores in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

Among the new measures Nordstrom will take are to: Conduct health screenings for its employees before they come into work, provide face coverings for employees and customers, and limit the number of customers and employees in the store to allow for social distancing of six feet or more.

Nordstrom is also increasing cleaning and sanitizing, and modifying its fitting room experience.

At the same time, the department store will continue to offer contactless, curbside services at its full-line stores, and pause its “high-touch services” and customer events. Merchandise that has been tried on or returned will remain off the sales floor for a period of time, Nordstrom said.

On Thursday, Nordstrom will also reopen more stores in California, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among other states. Last week, Nordstrom reopened stores in Alabama, Alaska and Utah, among other states.

Nordstrom Ala Moana, which currently offers curbside pickup and returns, has listed its hours of operation as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.