comscore Dozens of rescues, 2 shark sightings cap holiday weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dozens of rescues, 2 shark sightings cap holiday weekend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers took cover under colorful umbrellas Monday at Queen’s Surf Beach in Waikiki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers took cover under colorful umbrellas Monday at Queen’s Surf Beach in Waikiki.

Numerous ocean emergencies and two large shark sightings capped a busy Memorial Day weekend as people flooded Oahu’s beaches. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii makes SAT, ACT optional for Fall 2021 applicants

Scroll Up