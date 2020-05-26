Dozens of rescues, 2 shark sightings cap holiday weekend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Numerous ocean emergencies and two large shark sightings capped a busy Memorial Day weekend as people flooded Oahu’s beaches.

It was the second weekend following the May 16 opening of the beaches by Honolulu’s mayor following two months of closure to contain the coronavirus.

Ocean Safety lifeguards made 152 rescues this weekend with 49 on Monday alone.

They issued 13,000 warnings on Saturday and Sunday, and so many thousands on Monday that left Emergency Management Department’s spokeswoman too weary to count.

The lifeguards took thousands of preventive actions on all sides of the island Monday, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

But after 5:30 p.m., when Ocean Safety personnel went off duty, three ocean emergency calls came in.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices responded at 6 p.m. to a 14-year-old girl who got into trouble swimming at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Family members brought her to shore, and bystanders provided medical care until first responders arrived, witnesses told EMS.

EMS treated her with advanced life support and brought her in serious condition by ambulance to a hospital.

At 6:15 p.m. EMS responded to a 41-year-old woman who, according to witnesses, got into trouble in the ocean, Enright said. She was brought to shore by relatives.

Federal lifeguards and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded. She was treated by EMS personnel with advanced life support and taken by ambulance in serious condition to the hospital.

Then at 6:30 p.m., off-duty Ocean Safety lifeguards and local residents rescued an unconscious 47-year-old man who had been surfing at Makaha Beach Park.

Lifeguards performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) until first responders arrived.

EMS continued advanced lifesaving treatment and transported him in critical condition to a hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office said he died.

The shark or sharks, however, did not threaten beachgoers.

In both sightings the shark was apparently interested in turtle for a meal.

A 10-foot shark was spotted by lifeguards at 11 a.m. Monday at Depots Beach in Nanakuli chasing a turtle, the city reported. The beach was closed after the sighting and remained closed for the day.

And a 59-year-old woman, who lives on the 11th floor of a condominium building overlooking Papaoneone Beach just south of Makaha Beach, spotted just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday a 10- to 12-foot shark that appeared to be headed for a turtle seeking refuge amid people standing in the water.

On Sunday evening Fawn Spady and her husband heard neighbors yelling, “Shark, shark!” and saw it from their lanai overlooking Papaoneone Beach. They got out the binoculars and followed the big fish visible near the surface of the water from about 20 yards out, swimming in and out.

“There was one turtle hiding among all the people (standing) in the water,” she said. “It was really sweet, actually.”

“I found it comforting that this shark had no interest in the humans at all,” Spady said. “There were lots of people in the water and lots of people swimming, and it didn’t seem to care at all. It clearly had other things it was hunting.”

Enright confirmed that Ocean Safety received a report of the sighting, but lifeguards did not see it.

Spady said the beach is popular among local residents who come with their families, especially on weekends.

Spady says it was the first time she’s seen a shark in the three years they’ve owned the condo. They split their time between Hawaii and Seattle.