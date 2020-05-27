Convicted felon arrested for possession of defaced firearm

Honolulu police arrested a convicted felon who entered an indoor firing range with a defaced firearm.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that the suspect, a 41-year-old man, entered the firing range in Waipahu around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
He was arrested for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which is illegal in Hawaii for convicted felons, and for having a defaced firearm.
