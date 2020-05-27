Honolulu Zoo to reopen June 5, with modified hours and rules

Although it is allowed to reopen on Thursday, the Honolulu Zoo does not plan to open its doors to the public until June 5, with modified hours and rules in place.

The zoo’s new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but closed for maintenance and cleaning Monday and Tuesday. In addition, the Keiki Zoo, playground, hippo sculpture, Manyara bird sanctuary — which is a walk-in aviary in the Savanna section — and all water fountains will remain closed due to the risk of potentially spreading COVID-19.

The Royal Hawaiian Band and its Glee Club will play music every morning on the weekend of the zoo’s June reopening.

“We are excited to welcome guests back into the Honolulu Zoo, but we know we must do so safely,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a news release. “Through the new safety measures we’ve put into place, we hope to keep all visitors, workers and animals safe.”

Under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “Restore Honolulu 3.0 order,” the zoo is included in the outdoor attractions category that can reopen with limitations on Thursday, along with sea life attractions, water parks, pools, campgrounds and archery ranges.

Gov. David Ige approved the order today, clearing the way for more businesses on Oahu to open up on Friday, as well as in June.

Honolulu Zoo has also made the following changes in preparation for reopening:

>> New hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The entrance will close at 2:30 p.m.

>> All individuals at the zoo will be required to wear a face covering (except for those with prohibitive health conditions and children under 5, or while eating near any concession stand or taking a break in specified lawn areas and physically distanced from others).

>> posted signs and arrows to control the flow of traffic through exhibits and to ensure physical distancing

>> new limits on the number of people allowed in enclosed exhibits (such as the penguins, hippopotamus, African wild dogs exhibits, etc.)

>> installed hand washing and sanitizing stations in various locations throughout the zoo

Visit honoluluzoo.org for more information.