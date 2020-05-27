comscore Man, 45, arrested after he allegedly attacks man in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 45, arrested after he allegedly attacks man in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a 33-year-old man in Ewa Beach.

Police said the man was walking on Iroquois Point at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect walked up to him and began to hit him with an undisclosed metal object.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but officers later located him and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.

