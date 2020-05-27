Tulsi Gabbard cites 2020 election, coronavirus pandemic in dropping defamation suit against Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard dropped her defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton today, citing the coronavirus pandemic and importance of defeating President Trump in November.

Gabbard, a Hawaii congresswoman, sued Clinton in January for suggesting she was a “Russian asset” whose candidacy helped Trump’s reelection chances.

“While they remain certain of the action’s legal merit, they are just as certain that this new COVID and post-COVID world require them to focus their time and attention on other priorities, including defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here,” Gabbard’s attorney Dan Terzian wrote in a Manhattan Federal Court filing withdrawing the suit.

Gabbard had sought more than $50 million in damages.

Clinton said in October that Republicans were “grooming” a Russia-friendly Democratic presidential candidate who could help Trump.

“I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, referring to Gabbard without naming her.

A Clinton spokesman previously called the suit “ridiculous.”

Gabbard was the only Democratic primary contender who opposed Trump’s impeachment. Her small base of support was made up largely of Republicans and the handful of Democrats who support Trump.