Letters: Legislators shouldn’t put away needed funds; Zuckerberg should help state; Damien president failed students

How dare they! When the federal government provided $1.3 billion to be used to help the people of Hawaii, our elected officials have the gall to bank it for a “rainy day fund” while our state is in the middle of a monsoon (“Despite urgent social needs, Hawaii legislators decide to bank state and federal funds,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 20).

We have the lowest cases of COVID-19 in the nation and the highest unemployment rate in the nation. I’m sure our government officials are not worried about their next mortgage payment, car payment, rent, child care, utility bills, or how to pay for groceries. Their paychecks are secured and some of them are getting paid to do nothing.

People are waiting four hours in line for free food, and some at the back of the line don’t get any because the food runs out. How dare they even consider the thought of banking it. We the people need to stand up and let our voices be heard. It would be a travesty to allow them to get away with this.

Denise Mazzanti

Hawaii Kai

Thank you to donor who paid for groceries

I went to Foodland Farms in Ala Moana on May 21 to pick up some groceries. When I went to check out, the cashier told me that an anonymous donor was paying for my groceries because I was a senior.

I just wanted to say, thank you.

John Berry

Punahou

Zuckerberg should help state, counties upgrade

In these difficult pandemic times, we are all doing what we can to make each other’s lives better, using whatever gifts we have.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg joined in? Kauai has given him a second home. As the fifth-richest person in the world, possessing more than $76 billion, maybe he could return the aloha by giving Hawaii’s state and county government a functional, modern IT system.

Tech is what he does best. I challenge him to use his talent and his money to make the lives of everyone in Hawaii better.

Lorna Holmes

Chinatown

Break up combined city and county of Honolulu

The handling of the coronavirus has demonstrated that it is time to reconfigure the relationship between the city of Honolulu and the county of Honolulu. The responsibilities and power of the mayor of Honolulu should end with the city and not extend beyond the metropolitan area.

Combining the city and county made sense decades ago when the island population was half a million and Honolulu was the only city of any size. However, Oahu’s population has nearly doubled since Hawaii achieved statehood and clearly the newer communities on Oahu need more say in how issues are resolved.

The Mililani/Wahiawa/Waipio area has grown significantly over the last few years, as have Kapolei and Makakilo. Kaneohe and Kailua are separated from Honolulu by a mountain range, thus out of sight and out of mind from downtown. These population areas should be their own cities, with their own mayors/city managers and city councils. Let the people of Oahu determine what is best for their portion of Oahu and not be influenced by the issues of Honolulu. One size does not fit all.

Kevin Cole

Mililani

Damien president failed students on graduation

I think Brian Walsh needs to be removed as Damien Memorial School president. He threw more than an “adult temper tantrum.” He disrespected his students and their parents (“Damien Memorial students get tough lesson on free speech in tussle over graduation,” Star-Advertiser, May 20).

The school’s Strategic Plan states: “Sustain caring, compassionate and respectful relationships throughout the Damien Memorial School educational community.”

Walsh did not sustain compassion or respect for the 42 students who asked a simple question (with respect) if they might hold a graduation later in the summer.

The plan also states, “Celebrate the Value and Dignity of Each Person and Nurture the Development of the Whole Person.”

He did not celebrate the value and dignity of each person; he wanted to show them who was in control. Later he wrote, “It is to be hoped that the past few days were a ‘teachable moment’ for us all.”

What was he teaching the students? You remove your name from the petition and do as I say, I am in control?

Think before you enroll your students for next year.

Edgar A. Quinabo

Makiki

Roosevelt does right by Class of 2020

I am a proud parent of a Roosevelt High School Class of 2020 valedictorian.

Initially I was both angry and sad at the thought of my daughter missing the traditional high school graduation experience. However, Roosevelt High School has made the best of the experience with the pandemic. I was pleasantly surprised.

I didn’t know what exactly to expect when we arrived at Roosevelt for her modified graduation. The school truly made her feel that her graduation meant something and was not forgotten. The stage of the auditorium was nicely decorated and a surprise waited for her outside. The staff of Roosevelt and volunteers had a reception line for the graduates. It was wonderful as graduates made their way back to the waiting vehicles to receive cheering and congratulations.

My daughter’s graduation wasn’t the one that either she or I envisioned, but it was every bit just as special. Thank you, Roosevelt High School and all the volunteers who worked so hard and long to make the Class of 2020’s graduation one not to be forgotten!

Jessica Omoto

Makiki

