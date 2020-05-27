First Hawaiian to reopen 7 branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank said Tuesday that six branches on Oahu and one on Hawaii island that were temporarily closed during the shelter-in-place mandate will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Branches reopening are Ewa Beach, Haleiwa, Hawaii Kai, Kaneohe, Manoa, Waianae and Waikoloa on the Big Island.

Hours for those branches will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily.

As branches reopen, FHB said it will continue to implement social distancing and sanitizing measures that are already in place at branches that remained open during the stay-at-home order. There will be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout each branch. Branches are also limiting the number of people present in the building at one time.

For more information, go to fhb.com/covid19.

ON THE MOVE

Gavin Sumimoto has joined the Honolulu office of Ameriprise Financial Serv­ices Inc. as a financial adviser. Sumimoto has 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. He will join the 4-K Financial Planning & Asset Management Group, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise.