Hawaii News

First Hawaiian to reopen 7 branches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank said Tuesday that six branches on Oahu and one on Hawaii island that were temporarily closed during the shelter-in-place mandate will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Read more

