HGEA endorses Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor

The Hawaii Government Employees Association, the state’s largest public sector union, today endorsed Keith Amemiya for Honolulu mayor.

It’s the first big endorsement for Amemiya, until recently an insurance executive and the one-time executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association.

HGEA represents 41,000 largely white-collar state and city employees.

Earlier this month, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers endorsed retired television executive Rick Blangiardi for mayor.

Blangiardi and Amemiya are both making their first runs for elective office.

Other major announced candidates include former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, City Councilwoman Kym Pine and businesswoman-activist Choon James. HGEA endorsed Hanabusa in her unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018.

The deadline to file to run is Tuesday.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will be finishing his second consecutive term at the end of the year and is barred from seeking a third.

Primary election day is Aug. 8. But this year’s Hawaii elections will be the first to use an “all mail” format. All registered voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail by July 21 or shortly thereafter.

Under the Honolulu City Charter, elections are held in a nonpartisan manner. Those seeking an elected city office face off on primary election day. If the top vote-getter does not finish with a majority of the actual votes cast in the election, the top two finishers go head-to-head in the Nov. 3 general election.