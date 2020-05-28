Off the News: Gambling on a healthy Las Vegas

Las Vegas will be reopening its casinos on June 4, an announcement that is bound to raise anxiety levels among Hawaii’s public health officials. That’s because we know Hawaii folks enjoy the “9th Island,” and many are itching for excitement after more than two months of “stay at home” orders.

But recall that some of Hawaii’s earliest confirmed coronavirus cases in March were traced to travel to Vegas. On Tuesday, Nevada’s governor said that “I don’t think you’re going to find a safer place to come than Las Vegas by June 4” given new hygiene protocols and contact tracing. Plus, Hawaii’s own 14-day travel quarantine likely will still be in effect for returning residents. Still, a roll of the dice.

Takeout now available at libraries

While the buildings housing Hawaii’s 51 public libraries remain shuttered, most are now offering a service that allows patrons to make an appointment to pick up items requested through an online catalog. “Library Take Out” is available statewide, with exceptions of the state’s main branch on King Street as well as Liliha, McCully and Pearl City branches.

Also, most bookdrops are back in service — though for COVID-19-related reasons, returned items are placed in quarantine for at least four days before checked in. In addition, patrons can borrow ebooks online anytime, and have continued access to Kanopy, an on-demand video streaming service with more than 30,000 titles.