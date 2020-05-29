Breezy tradewinds and windward showers to grace weekend

Breezy tradewinds with mainly windward showers are expected for Hawaii this weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said increasing showers, however, are expected early next week as remnant moisture rides in with the trades.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered showers and highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 68 to 73 degrees. Tradewinds will remain at 10 to 20 mph today and tonight.

Swells from the southern hemisphere will maintain moderate surf along south shores through the weekend, but surf is expected to remain well below advisory levels along other shores.

Surf along south shores will remain 2 to 4 feet through Saturday.

Surf along north shores at 1 to 3 feet today will build to 3 to 5 feet Saturday. Surf along west shores at 1 to 3 feet today will rise to 2 to 4 feet Saturday. Surf along east shores will remain small, at 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

A large, south swell building early next week could produce surf above the high surf advisory level by Wednesday.

Forecasters said showers may arrive as early as Monday night, bringing frequent showers to windward and mauka areas, and spilling over to the leeward side from time to time. Early next week, dew points are also expected to approach the upper 60s to lower 70s, making the weather feel slightly warmer than usual.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.