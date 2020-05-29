Brush fire blackens 5 acres in Lahaina

Maui firefighters contained a Lahaina brush fire today within two hours, despite difficulties getting to the site.

The Maui Fire Department responded to a brush fire reported at 11:21 a.m. in the area of Lahainaluna Road and the Lahaina bypass.

The fire burned roughly five acres under clear, light wind conditions.

Eight units, including Air 1, responded to the blaze.

The fire was contained at 1:15 p.m., MFD said in a report.