Likelike Highway scheduled to close overnight twice in June for tunnel maintenance

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

A portion of Likelike Highway is scheduled for overnight closures twice in June for routine maintenance in the Wilson Tunnel, according to state officials.

The closure between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway will take place on June 6 and June 28 as follows:

>> June 6: Kaneohe-bound direction will be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. the following Sunday

>> June 28: Honolulu-bound direction will be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. the following Sunday

During closure hours, motorists are advised to use the Pali Highway or H-3 freeway alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone.

Lane closures are posted on the Department of Transportation’s website every Friday.