comscore Maui police searching for visitor from California who allegedly violated travel quarantine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui police searching for visitor from California who allegedly violated travel quarantine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 am
  • MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Maui police are looking for Joaquin Pelayo, 36, of California. Pelayo allegedly violated the 14-day travel quarantine under the emergency order.

    MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Maui police are looking for Joaquin Pelayo, 36, of California. Pelayo allegedly violated the 14-day travel quarantine under the emergency order.

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Joaquin Pelayo of California who allegedly violated the 14-day travel quarantine under the emergency order.

Police said Pelayo indicated he would be staying at a residence in Kihei but has not been located.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pelayo’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400 or 911.

Violators of the 14-day quarantine face penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Scott Saiki takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation
Looking Back

Scroll Up