Maui police searching for visitor from California who allegedly violated travel quarantine

Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Joaquin Pelayo of California who allegedly violated the 14-day travel quarantine under the emergency order.

Police said Pelayo indicated he would be staying at a residence in Kihei but has not been located.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pelayo’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400 or 911.

Violators of the 14-day quarantine face penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.