Suspect wearing dive fins steals surfboard from McCully-Moiliili area

Honolulu police are asking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a surfboard theft in the McCully-Moiliili area.
Police said the suspect entered a parking lot on Alexander Street, took a surfboard and fled in an unknown direction at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police released a security video image of the culprit carrying the surfboard and fleeing the area in dive fins.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
