Tommy Bahama reopening Waikele outlet Sunday, Waikiki restaurant next week

Seattle-based Tommy Bahama announced it will reopen its outlet at Waikele Premium Shops on Sunday, followed by its three restaurants in Waikiki, Kihei and Kohala on June 5.

The restaurants and retail shops closed in March to comply with government requirements in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. All openings will be in accordance with the state’s capacity limit and other health and safety regulations, the company said.

On June 5, the Tommy Bahama restaurant at Beachwalk Waikiki will reopen for dining from 2 to 8 p.m. and be on “island time” from 2 to 5 p.m. daily, while the Wailea and Mauna Lani restaurants will offer take-out and curbside pick-up only. Retail stores at these locations will open at a later date.

“We’re excited to start moving toward getting our retail and restaurant locations open and to deliver the best Tommy Bahama experience we can under the current circumstances,” said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama, in a news release. “The health and safety of our employees, our guests and the community remain our highest priority.”

Tommy Bahama’s new take-out menu features favorite items including the world-famous coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and Kona coffee crusted prime rib, among others. The items can be ordered individually or as “meal packages” that come with an entrée, salad, warm bread and Tommy Bahama’s signature key lime pie.

In addition to the Waikiki restaurant, Tommy Bahama has restaurants at the Shops at Mauna Lani on Hawaii island and at The Shops at Wailea on Maui.