What you may and may not do on Oahu

The following is a partial list of what one may or may not do on Oahu, as of today, May 29.

MAY OPEN TODAY

>> Personal services, including hair salons, barbers, tattoo shops

>> Dog parks, skate parks

Beaches

MAY

>>Go to city and state beaches to surf, swim and paddle and participate in other water activities.

>>Sit on the beach.

>>Groups of up to 10 people may sit together, not necessarily from from the same household or family. Physical distancing of at least six feet should be practiced, to the greatest extent practicable.

MAY NOT

>>Multiple groups of 10 in an outdoor venue, including the beach, may not mingle. If in the same area, the groups should practice physical distancing.

State parks

MAY

>>Hike most state trails. Hiking is allowed on most state Na Ala Hele trails, as listed at hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov, as long as social-distancing guidelines and rules are followed. However, no more than two people are allowed to hike together unless part of the same family or household. Some state trails remain closed.

>>Hike the popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline while practicing social distancing. Both the lighthouse and shoreline trails are open for day hiking. However, the two lookouts at the top of the trail remain closed. Also, due to staffing shortages, the gates to the parking lot are open only on weekends.

>>Kaneohe Sandbar is open, with normal restrictions, including the respectful viewing of wildlife from a distance. On three-day holiday weekends, no alcohol is allowed at Kaneohe Sandbar.

>>Use the Fort Ruger pathway outside of Diamond Head.

MAY NOT

>>Hike inside Diamond Head. All of Diamond Head State Monument inside the crater remains closed.

>>Visit state lookouts, including Halona Blowhole, Lanai Lookout, Pali Lookout as well as the two lookouts at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, which remain closed.

>> Visit offshore islets that are state bird santuaries, including the Mokulua Islands (also known as Twin Isles made up of Moku Nui and Moku Iki), they include Mokuauia (known as Goat Island), Popoia (known as Flat Island) and Kapapa.

Honolulu parks

MAY

>>Engage in outdoor individual exercise activities such as walking, running, jogging and biking on roads and pathways as permitted by law and park rules.

>> Use open comfort stations and showers.

>> Use dog parks while practicing social distancing.

>> Use skate parks.

>> Access designated community gardens.

>> Gather in groups of up to 10 individuals not from the same household.

>> Engage in outdoor, one-on-one sports and exercise. For example, one may play tennis or pickleball as long as there are only two individuals or members of the same household playing together. Two individuals may also shoot basketball hoops or play a game like HORSE with physical distancing. Separate balls would be ideal.

>>Play golf at courses operating in accordance with guidelines set by the Professional Golfers’ Association.

>> Hike the Koko Head Tramway, better known as Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai, which reopened on Wednesday afternoon, while practicing physical distancing.

>>Participants are not required to wear face coverings while engaged in exercise activities.

>>Do outdoor exercises, with no more than 10 individuals. Physical distancing is necessary.

MAY NOT

>> Play doubles tennis or pickleball.

>>Play a regular football game, classified as contact sports.

>> Use play structures or exercise equipment.

>> Gather socially on the ball court or sports field.

>> Use park campgrounds, which remain closed.

>> Hold commercial private or group exercise classes that assess a fee, such as beach yoga, boot camps and other fitness classes.

Honolulu Botanical Parks

MAY

>>Stroll or walk through botanical parks for exercise while observing social distancing guidelines and rules.

>> Sit down and relax in the park during open hours.

MAY NOT

>> Have a large gathering of more than 10. Permits are not being issued for large gatherings at this time.

Shopping malls and centers

MAY

>> Shop at open stores, malls and centers wearing a face mask, while following all protocols and guidelines for social distancing set by the properties.

MAY NOT

>> Sit down at food courts to eat or use mall play areas, arcades or game rooms. These areas within malls must remain closed.

>> Use fitting rooms, which must remain closed.

Restaurants

MAY

>> May get takeout, curbside and delivery services.

MAY NOT

>> Dine in at restaurants.

>> Use self-service buffets or drink stations.

Commercial/religious activities

MAY

>> Get a haircut or manicure at a hair salon/nail salon.

>> Get a tattoo at a licensed tattoo shop.

>> Drive through a car wash.

>> Make an appointment at a new or used car dealership, observing social-distancing guidelines.

>> Attend a drive-in religious service.

MAY NOT

>> Test-drive a car with the sales agent.

>> Hold an open house for the general public or brokers’ open events.

Sources: State Department of Land and Natural Resources; City and County of Honolulu

Visit oneoahu.org to learn more about Honolulu restrictions and guidance. Questions can be directed to 768-CITY or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.