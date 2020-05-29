Letters: Get medical visits booked now; To discourage illegal parties, issue citations

Learning technology should be improved

As many universities and colleges around the nation contend with policies for opening campuses, the COVID-19 pandemic has come to reveal the integral role technology has played. Technology should be utilized to a greater extent not only during the pandemic period, but beyond it as well.

It is unfortunate that, in most cases, personal incentives to maintain academic standing through face-to-face interaction and discussion outweigh considerations of the health and well-being of others. More should to be done to encourage students to be mindful of their health status and the risks they can inadvertently impose.

Technology and improved remote learning are answers to this issue. Students should feel that their responsible choice of self-isolation does not put them at a disadvantage from their peers. Lectures, discussions and classes in general should be available remotely to accommodate sick students and also provide itself as a resource for future reference.

Christopher Adam

Waikiki

Get medical procedures and visits booked now

The pandemic gives us an unexpected opportunity. Ironically, while preparing for the worst, we have now emptied out some hospitals and some doctors’ offices. Now might be the best time to book medical procedures and visits.

In some areas, we have done such a great job in flattening the curve, we are almost cratering the curve. The dreaded overwhelming of medical facilities has instead weirdly turned into severely underwhelming them. Unfortunately, like other small businesses, some doctors’ offices are suffering for customers too.

Fortunately, there’s the new tool of online visits — a win-win for the patient and the doctor. My doctor visit was on a Saturday night. The doctor and I both stayed home, but I got the medical advice I needed and he got a satisfied customer.

So, ironically, another way of honoring health care professionals is to check if they want to see you.

Leighton Loo

Mililani

Ige strikes out in dealing with crises facing state

Strike 1: Gov. David Ige forgot his Twitter password, and 15 -17 minutes were lost before informing the public of a false missile alert.

Strike 2: Ige punted responsibility to Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim and did not enforce the law (supported by court decisions) when protesters blocked the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. It didn’t help that governor want-to-be Josh Green arrived earlier, treating protesters for what he called “spiritual exhaustion.”

Strike 3: Ige’s incoherent news conferences about COVID-19 guidelines resulted in confusion to citizens, business owners and tourists. His office later had to clarify what was and was not allowed. At first he punted decision-making to Green, but they seemed to differ on the quarantine for tourist arrivals. Again, there was a time delay in announcing firm guidelines.

Politico had an opinion poll of how governors were leading during this crisis. Well, Ige made the list of “The Gubernatorial Busts.”

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

COVID-19 threat hasn’t gone away, so take care

It seems like many people are acting as though the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Recently, my wife and I went for a short hike on the Aiea Loop Trail. We only hiked the first mile in from the top trailhead, but in that hour or so we spent on the trail, we must have encountered well over 100 people. Maybe 10 of them were wearing masks.

Now I know the guidelines say you aren’t required to wear a mask when walking or exercising, but that seems to me to be quite wrong-headed. After all, that is when you are breathing harder. Whenever I go running, I wear a mask and pull it up over my nose and mouth whenever I get anywhere near other people. It is more for their protection than for mine (should I happen to be asymptomatic).

Hawaii may not be overwhelmed if a second wave hits. I’m not so hopeful about the mainland and when tourists return, we may get hit hard unless stringent protocols are put in place. In the meantime, I’ll be masking for you.

Paul Campbell

Waipahu

To discourage illegal parties, issue citations

A large illegal gathering was held, yet no citations were given (“Law enforcement breaks up party of 200 people at Kaena Point State Park overnight,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 25).

Open fires are illegal at Hawaii’s beaches, yet no citations were given.

Littering is illegal, and a growing issue on beaches overall, yet no citations were given.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla seems to understand that this is “bad and selfish behavior,” but it is also all illegal.

There are consequences to these actions, but they aren’t being applied. Give out the tickets, and let’s see if that changes behavior faster than harping on people to simply “do the right thing” during these trying times.

Manuela Levitt

Kailua

Heeia Elementary sends aloha to hospital

I am an emergency physician born and raised on Oahu and currently residing in Redmond, Wash. I wrote a letter in April regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (“Protect those workers who protect all of us,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 9).

After reading the letter, the second- grade teachers (Janice Ho, Erica Kao and Denee Murakami) and class at Heeia Elementary School in Kaneohe sent a care package with chocolate- covered macadamia nuts, and handmade cards and letters of encouragement and support for the frontline health care workers at my hospital.

It was so touching and emotional and made many of us cry, and it gave us the courage and commitment to continue to do what we do for the community.

We have received many letters of support from the schools in Washington state, but this was the only one from Hawaii and is so special to me.

It shows the ohana spirit extending beyond the islands of Hawaii to the continental U.S., and I am so amazed at the understanding of this pandemic by the second-graders.

Aloha and mahalo,

Kevin Hori, M.D.

Redmond, Wash.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter