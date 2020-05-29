Rearview Mirror: Now-closed Haiku Gardens and Like Like Drive Inn evoke pleasant memories
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 7:06 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1976
Haiku Gardens in Kaneohe was a beautiful setting for fine dining. Today it’s called Haleiwa Joe’s.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Like Like Drive Inn on Keeaumoku Street closed this year after 67 years in business.
COURTESY KEN TAKEYA
George Ing transformed Haiku Gardens into a restaurant in 1955.
