Two men arrested for Diamond Head burglary after being caught on home surveillance camera | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Two men arrested for Diamond Head burglary after being caught on home surveillance camera

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Two men were arrested today for the burglary of a Diamond Head home.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the burglary took place from 6 to 11 a.m. today while the residents were away from home.

The complaintants were two residents — a 79-year-old woman and 45-year-old man — who saw the suspects on their home surveillance camera.They called the police afterward and arrested the suspects at the scene. Police reported signs of forced entry into the home.

The suspects, ages 32 and 37, were arrested for first-degree burglary just past 11 a.m.

