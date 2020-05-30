Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule for 2020 season almost complete

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball schedule for the 2020 season is approaching completion, the athletic department said.

“We’re about 75% done and hope to have the schedule out within the next few weeks,” said Lois Manin, the department’s Senior Woman Administrator, in a text message.

Barring COVID-19 restrictions or other complications, the Rainbow Wahine are expected to open their season Aug. 28 against Portland State in the first of three matches in a four-team tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center, although UH officials declined to immediately confirm it.

But Texas A&M’s website said the Aggies will be competing in a tournament here and play UH on Aug. 29. The website listed Portland State and Pepperdine as the other teams in the field.

Traditionally, UH’s schedule has been announced in May or April. UH was awaiting the return of some contracts but Manin declined to say if any prospective opponents had pulled out due to COVID-19-related issues of finance or travel.

Texas A&M was 23-8 in 2019 and reached the Sweet 16. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners, including All-American Camille Conner and All-SEC freshman team picks Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush.

UH and Texas A&M last met in 2015, when the Rainbow Wahine swept the Aggies in the second round of the NCAA tournament in College Station, Texas. UH has won six of the last seven meetings.