Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule for 2020 season almost complete

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii women’s head volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow during a game on October 5, 2019, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    Hawaii women’s head volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow during a game on October 5, 2019, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine are expected to open their season Aug. 28 against Portland State in the first of three matches in a four-team tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center, although UH officials declined to immediately confirm it. Read more

