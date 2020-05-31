K-Drama: Donjoo wants to negotiate with Taewon on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 51 (finale)

6:30 p.m. today

Taewon tries to capture Wonhyeong and Nanjeong. Faced with a dangerous situation, Donjoo seeks out Taewon to negotiate, offering to give up Wonhyeong and Nanjeong’s whereabouts.

“A Child Saw” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:40 p.m. today

Yang Sunho has a dream that he has not shared with anyone else. Sunho is kind, but because of his feminine qualities, he is an outcast. One day, he moves into an abandoned house located in a small, rural village. Sunho meets a 12-year-old girl named Oh Dongja. She has had a troubled childhood and does not like the other kids in her class. Sunho and Dongja soon become friends and help each other.

“Good Casting”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Baek Chan-mi ends up in solitary confinement behind bars, while Michael takes another deadly swipe at the NIS. The government agency scrambles to get another team together to finally put an end to the elusive and lethal Michael.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

After successfully infiltrating Il Kwang Hitech, Chan-mi, Ye-eun and Mi-soon go undercover on their mission. First order of business is to break into Yoon Seok-ho’s office and steal information from his computer, but will they get caught?

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jae-yi finds out that Bok-joo is really a weightlifter at the same university as Jun-hyung. Jae-yi goes to ask Jun-hyung why a weightlifter would go to an obesity clinic. Meanwhile, Bok-joo is thrilled to participate in the National Weightlifting Championships. Jae-yi and Bok-joo meet at the stadium.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jun-hyung expresses his anger at Jae-yi for showing up at the stadium on the day of Bok-joo’s important day. Jae-yi learns the truth about Bok-joo’s true feelings and goes to meet with her.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 61-62

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ye-won opens the package and is shocked by the truth it has revealed. ­Ye-won eavesdrops on Dan-ji and her mother-in-law’s conversation held in private. Ye-won tells Dan-ji that she should be the one to be pitied in the situation.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seo-jin and her mother receive a mysterious text at the same time. Ye-won confronts Hak-bong, asking if he’s hiding anything.

