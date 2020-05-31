comscore Back in the Day on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Back in the Day on Maui

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE 9/23/58 This isn’t a small watermelon Fely Tomoso of Kihei is holding. It is what is believed to be a record 3-1/2-pound mango, slightly larger than those that bear annually on the 16-year-old tree at the Tomoso home. When the Tomosos purchased the tree as a seedling, they were told it was a Saigon variety. David Butchart, Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. horticulturist, has taken pictures of the mango and thinks that the sweet-meat, smallseeded mango is a variety native to the Philippines.

    STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE

    9/23/58

    This isn’t a small watermelon Fely Tomoso of Kihei is holding. It is what is believed to be a record 3-1/2-pound mango, slightly larger than those that bear annually on the 16-year-old tree at the Tomoso home. When the Tomosos purchased the tree as a seedling, they were told it was a Saigon variety. David Butchart, Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. horticulturist, has taken pictures of the mango and thinks that the sweet-meat, smallseeded mango is a variety native to the Philippines.

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives. Read more

Previous Story
Calvin Say files to run for Honolulu City Council post as deadline nears

Scroll Up