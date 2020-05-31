Back in the Day on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE
9/23/58
This isn’t a small watermelon Fely Tomoso of Kihei is holding. It is what is believed to be a record 3-1/2-pound mango, slightly larger than those that bear annually on the 16-year-old tree at the Tomoso home. When the Tomosos purchased the tree as a seedling, they were told it was a Saigon variety. David Butchart, Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. horticulturist, has taken pictures of the mango and thinks that the sweet-meat, smallseeded mango is a variety native to the Philippines.