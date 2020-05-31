Back in the Day on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

50 years ago …

Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho has asked the County Council to take action to secure public rights of way to beaches at nearly 50 locations on the Valley Isle. In a letter to the Council, Cravalho expressed concern about preserving beaches for public use. He said this same concern has been expressed by the public for years and by the councilmen as well. Cravalho said the proposed rights of way to beaches on land owned by other than the county in the Central and East Maui areas alone would cost an estimated $70,441. West Maui rights of way could cost nearly $50,000, he said.

While the Council is studying a proposal to secure rights of way to all beaches on Maui, one large landowner has made it quite clear why its property is fenced off. In a letter to the county attorney, John Han­chett, vice president of Hana Ranch Inc., supported the fencing of beachfront property because the ranch “does not want to see beautiful Hamoa Beach turned into another Makena,” a Maui beach favored by hippies.

70 years ago …

All of Maui stayed up late Thursday night to see Mauna Loa erupting on the nearby Big Island. The Lahaina pali road drew the biggest crowds. The sky over Maui was an eerie crimson, and hundreds of persons drove to vantage points to better see the spectacle. Kamaaina residents agreed it was one of the most spectacular night eruption scenes ever seen here.

80 years ago …

Only 10 ships of the U.S. fleet lay at anchor in Lahaina Roads following the departure of the remainder of the huge armada from the Maui roadstead. The men-of-war, including aircraft carriers Yorktown and Saratoga, were all operating at sea following a call at Lahaina.

Twenty percent of the personnel of the 30 warcraft were granted all-day shore leave in Lahaina on Saturday and Sunday. Planes catapulted from cruisers landed in Kahului Harbor this morning, departing soon afterward.