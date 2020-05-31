Who’s who on the 2020 Maui County ballot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since Maui County Council members serve two-year terms, all nine seats are up for election in 2020. The Lanai seat is the only race without an incumbent, as Councilman Riki Hokama has hit his term limit. (Although Council members are elected by in a nonpartisan countywide vote, each seat is assigned to a designated district and there are candidate residency requirements.) In the state Legislature, all House seats are up for the election, but only the District 5 Senate seat now held by Democrat Gil S. Keith-Agaran is on the ballot this year. Candidates have until Tuesday to file nomination papers for office. (* incumbent)

Candidates who have filed as of May 29:

East Maui

Claire Carroll

Shane Sinenci*

West Maui

Tamara Paltin*

Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu

Alice L. Lee*

Kahului

Deb Kaiwi

Tasha Kama*

South Maui

Tom Cook

Kelly King*

Makawao-Haiku-Paia

Aja Eyre

Mike Molina*

Upcountry

Yuki Lei Sugimura*

Lanai

Alberta De Jetley

Gabe Johnson

Matthew Mano

Molokai

Stacy Crivello

Keani Rawlins-Fernandez*

State Senate District 5

Christy Kajiwara-Gusman (R)

Rynette Keen (Aloha Aina)

Gil S. Keith-Agaran (D)

State House District 8

Ka‘apuni Aiwohi (D)

Troy Hashimoto (D)*

State House District 9

Kahala Chrupalyk (Aloha Aina)

Justin H. Woodson (D)*

State House District 10

Kanamu Balinbin (R)

Travis Gyldstrand (Aloha Aina)

Angus McKelvey (D)*

State House District 11

Howard Greenberg (Aloha Aina)

Tina Wildberger (D)*

State House District 12

Simon Russell (D)

Kyle Yamashita (D)*

State House District 13

Lynne Decoite (D)*

Theresa Kapaku (Aloha Aina)

Walter Ritte (D)

