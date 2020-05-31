Hawaii News Who’s who on the 2020 Maui County ballot By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 9:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Since Maui County Council members serve two-year terms, all nine seats are up for election in 2020. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Since Maui County Council members serve two-year terms, all nine seats are up for election in 2020. The Lanai seat is the only race without an incumbent, as Councilman Riki Hokama has hit his term limit. (Although Council members are elected by in a nonpartisan countywide vote, each seat is assigned to a designated district and there are candidate residency requirements.) In the state Legislature, all House seats are up for the election, but only the District 5 Senate seat now held by Democrat Gil S. Keith-Agaran is on the ballot this year. Candidates have until Tuesday to file nomination papers for office. (* incumbent) Candidates who have filed as of May 29: East Maui Claire Carroll Shane Sinenci* West Maui Tamara Paltin* Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu Alice L. Lee* Kahului Deb Kaiwi Tasha Kama* South Maui Tom Cook Kelly King* Makawao-Haiku-Paia Aja Eyre Mike Molina* Upcountry Yuki Lei Sugimura* Lanai Alberta De Jetley Gabe Johnson Matthew Mano Molokai Stacy Crivello Keani Rawlins-Fernandez* State Senate District 5 Christy Kajiwara-Gusman (R) Rynette Keen (Aloha Aina) Gil S. Keith-Agaran (D) State House District 8 Ka‘apuni Aiwohi (D) Troy Hashimoto (D)* State House District 9 Kahala Chrupalyk (Aloha Aina) Justin H. Woodson (D)* State House District 10 Kanamu Balinbin (R) Travis Gyldstrand (Aloha Aina) Angus McKelvey (D)* State House District 11 Howard Greenberg (Aloha Aina) Tina Wildberger (D)* State House District 12 Simon Russell (D) Kyle Yamashita (D)* State House District 13 Lynne Decoite (D)* Theresa Kapaku (Aloha Aina) Walter Ritte (D) >> READ MORE: Maui candidates have to work around restrictions that have been keeping them from engaging voters Previous Story Calvin Say files to run for Honolulu City Council post as deadline nears Next Story Hawaii real estate sales: April 27 - May 1, 2020