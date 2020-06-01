Longtime Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi’s legacy lived on in this old house
A new modern home is underway on the North Shore where once there was a WWII-era officer’s quarters that former Mayor Frank Fasi had hauled over from Schofield Barracks.
Paul Stader inherited this North Shore home from his parents. Pictured is Stader sharing the layout of his new home, which is under construction.
Frank Fasi
