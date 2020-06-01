New ‘It’s a Hawaii Thing’ TV show, podcast spotlight island lifestyle and celebrities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

High-profile co-hosts Brook Lee and Lanai Tabura are meeting and greeting island celebrities of all types on the new television talk show and podcast “It’s a Hawaii Thing” starting at 6:30 p.m. today on Spectrum Cable Channel OC 16. Read more

Tabura returns to the spotlight with credits in local television and radio that go back more than 30 years to his days as a deejay on Honolulu radio station “Hot I-94.”

“This new channel allows me to apply experience from appearing on the Food Network and producing ‘Cooking Hawaiian Style’ to encompassing all the many quirky, unique things about Island life,” Tabura said in a press release. “We want to keep the environment loose and spontaneous, ensuring the show is entertaining for both Kama‘aina (longtime residents) and fans of Hawaii from around the world.”

Lee, a former Miss Universe, promises that “from food and fashion to art and music, no topic will be left unturned.”

The weekly show, presented by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and the state Office of Elections, is described as “dedicated to anything and everything unique to life in Hawaii.”

Tonight’s guest is comedian-actor Amy Hill from the CBS hit reboot of “Magnum P.I.” Upcoming guests are comedian Andy Bumatai (June 8), actor Jacob Batalon (June 15) and Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi (June 22).

“It’s a Hawaii Thing” airs at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, with ­rebroadcasts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays, 11:30 p.m. Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon Sundays. Each episode will be posted one week after its original air date on ­itsahawaiithing.com.