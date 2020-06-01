comscore New ‘It’s a Hawaii Thing’ TV show, podcast spotlight island lifestyle and celebrities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New ‘It’s a Hawaii Thing’ TV show, podcast spotlight island lifestyle and celebrities

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY KIMO LAUER Brook Lee and Lanai Tabura are co-hosts of the new TV show and podcast “It’s a Hawaii Thing.”

High-profile co-hosts Brook Lee and Lanai Tabura are meeting and greeting island celebrities of all types on the new television talk show and podcast “It’s a Hawaii Thing” starting at 6:30 p.m. today on Spectrum Cable Channel OC 16. Read more

