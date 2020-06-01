comscore Sheehan, Levinson voice frustration as they resign from Police Commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sheehan, Levinson voice frustration as they resign from Police Commission

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Steven Levinson

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Steven Levinson

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Loretta Sheehan

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Loretta Sheehan

The two most vocal members of the Honolulu Police Commission are resigning, voicing frustration at the limited power the commission has to oversee the Police Department and its chief, Susan Ballard. Read more

